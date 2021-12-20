Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,196,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.87 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.03. The firm has a market cap of $169.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.