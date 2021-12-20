L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX traded down $5.15 on Monday, reaching $202.78. 9,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,686. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

