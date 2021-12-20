Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 118 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 96,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,048. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.