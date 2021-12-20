Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 315,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

