Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $2.85 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.55. The company has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

