Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $977,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,776,000 after buying an additional 650,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.65. 50,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,088. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

