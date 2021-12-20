Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 867,693 shares of company stock worth $81,792,477. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.