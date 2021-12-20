International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Update

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCO remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. International Stem Cell has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.08.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

