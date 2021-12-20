Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Decreases By 24.0%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.4 days.

Shares of KHTRF remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KHTRF. Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.