iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 73,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 671,919 shares.The stock last traded at $252.34 and had previously closed at $256.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.12 and a 200-day moving average of $250.45.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.