Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EPM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,886. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -272.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 985,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

EPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

