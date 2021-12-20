Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading Up 3.6%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares were up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 2,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Similarweb by 37.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 244,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Similarweb by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Similarweb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Similarweb by 176.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 389,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

