uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Up 2.7%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 15,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 507,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

QURE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $183,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,129 shares of company stock valued at $879,932. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 515.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

