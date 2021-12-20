Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.40

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 1974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.635 dividend. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury General by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after buying an additional 432,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 300,370 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 183,341 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth approximately $5,741,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 281.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 76,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

