Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) were down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 2.64 and last traded at 2.64. Approximately 106,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,799,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.04.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Materials news, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 1,442,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total transaction of 129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826 over the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,977,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

