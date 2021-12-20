Analysts Set GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

GEAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($39.33) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.