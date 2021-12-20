Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 896 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 325,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.