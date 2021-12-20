Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

FUPBY stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

