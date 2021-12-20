SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. SSE has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

