New BitShares (NBS) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, New BitShares has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $40.78 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.13 or 0.08240064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.89 or 0.99979426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

