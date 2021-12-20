Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $913.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $899.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

