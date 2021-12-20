Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after buying an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

NYSE MMM opened at $174.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.51. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

