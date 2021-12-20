Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306,398 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.73 on Monday, reaching $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.