$0.81 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.41. 4,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,086. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

