LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

SYY traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $70.86. 44,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,738. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

