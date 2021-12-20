Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

