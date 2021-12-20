ACG Wealth Has $7.28 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $586.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $646.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

