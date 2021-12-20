RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROLL stock traded down $9.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.48. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,614. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.24. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

