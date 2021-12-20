Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $5,553,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

