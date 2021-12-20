First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $24.93

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $25.48. First Foundation shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 962 shares trading hands.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

