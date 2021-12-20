Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Down 8.3%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares traded down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51. 226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 205,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 114.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

