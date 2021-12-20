Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.33

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 104182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 976,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 65,226 shares during the period. TNF LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 445,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

