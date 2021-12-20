Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.50

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $19.10. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molecular Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth $1,580,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

