Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 134,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

