Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.77) to GBX 1,980 ($26.17) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.89).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of LON BRBY traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,735.50 ($22.94). The company had a trading volume of 2,337,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,147. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,868.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,965.69.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.