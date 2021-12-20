AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,594. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

