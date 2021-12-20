JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.05

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 10211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JELD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 77,837 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.