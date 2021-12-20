Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,659,746. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

