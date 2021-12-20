Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 50.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 153.7% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 116.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after buying an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG opened at $2,814.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,904.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,773.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

