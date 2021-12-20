Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 176 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 285,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,604,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $141.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

