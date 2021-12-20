Wealthpoint LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthpoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $333.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.58. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

