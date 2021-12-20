DAGCO Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 345,397 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.92. 10,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,247. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $51.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00.

