iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 333,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,617,630 shares.The stock last traded at $109.54 and had previously closed at $111.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $52,376,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $50,970,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

