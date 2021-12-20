B-cube.ai 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74,127.00 (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. B-cube.ai has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $74,127.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One B-cube.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.21 or 0.08236176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,528.63 or 1.00260882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00074684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About B-cube.ai

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,191,413 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

Buying and Selling B-cube.ai

