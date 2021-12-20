DeHive (DHV) Reaches Market Cap of $475,888.16

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $475,888.16 and approximately $190,637.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.21 or 0.08236176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,528.63 or 1.00260882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00074684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

