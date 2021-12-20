Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $77,804.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.51 or 0.08292849 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00073676 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00083531 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

