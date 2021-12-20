iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 428,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.52 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81.

