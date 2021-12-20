Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.03. 544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,658. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.