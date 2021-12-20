Intra-Cellular Therapies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,167 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 374% compared to the average volume of 668 call options.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.35. 166,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

