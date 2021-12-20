National Bank of Canada (NA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$104.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$108.00.

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$116.00 to C$113.00.

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$112.00.

11/23/2021 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$113.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$112.00.

11/15/2021 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$100.00 price target on the stock.

NA stock traded down C$2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$94.61. 2,475,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,136. The firm has a market cap of C$31.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$70.81 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer William Bonnell purchased 31,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,400,593.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,240 shares of company stock worth $2,953,890.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

